The blow you didn’t expect came like a bolt from the blue. There Juventus he stopped waiting, evaluating and missing out on unrepeatable opportunities. That same management that a few days ago had hinted that no market movement would have involved it, launched the shot from 90, leaving everyone undaunted.

Why buying Vlahovicdespite its young age, it is a true masterpiece. The numbers prove it, his stubbornness in wanting to win, his ferocity, his wanting to always be determined, his desire to try “to the end”.

Perhaps this is why when the opportunity arose to dress black and white, like a horse, he wore blinkers and went straight from Florence to Turin, never looking back.

Without listening to the vulgar insults of the Fiorentina “fans”, the media hype and all that that entails.

Because the recent difficulties of the bianconeri do not matter. It matters little that the restyling of the team is not yet close to being completed. When Juventus calls you, you can’t say no.

The bianconeri have agitor, understanding your limits, also subscribing to a “Mea culpa” for obvious past mistakes, like free transfer shots.

Crazy engagements given to players who would no longer be able to shake off. Errors that have undermined the purchasing campaigns to come, up to reaching here, at this moment.

Until the time of Dusan Vlahovic, the milestone of a new young Old Lady.

Michele Lettieri