Dusk, review – Nerd4.life

Among the various neologisms that have emerged in recent years to explain genres and trends in the world of video games there is one that is particularly ridiculous – and also wrong in conceptual terms – but very successful both in terms of sound and the fact of condensing perfectly into two words his complex idea: “boomer shooter”. By this definition we mean the nostalgic re-enactment of the classic first-person shooter, that is, the one belonging to the early 90s, at the origins of the genre. It must be said that the use of the term boomer would also be incorrect for a wide range of reasons, but what matters is the self-irony with which it is applied and the precise image that emerges from such a definition within a videogame market dominated by Fortnite, the new Call of Duty and the like. Instead of complaining about how much better you were playing when it was worse and going to see the construction sites on the street, some group of developers have seen fit to roll up their sleeves and propose precisely that type of shooter nowadays, complete with graphics faithful to the style of the time and gameplay pushed to a thousand. An operation that in some cases succeeds perfectly, as we see in this one review by Dusk. New Blood Interactive has taken the basic elements of old FPS like Quake, Heretic, Hexen and Painkiller and recomposed them in an amalgam that is obviously derivative, but does not lack a specific and very strong character, managing above all to be immediate and fun , putting gameplay on top of everything and proving once again, after Ion Fury, Project Warlock and the like, that these kinds of experiences still have a lot to say.

Gameplay: Old-time action Dusk, an image with some hooded cultists, among the “quietest” enemies It is possible to select one of three starting levels but there is really no time for any explicit narrative element in Dusk, since we are immediately immersed in the action from the first moments of gameplay, with a level of challenge that is already selective in the very first areas of the game. What emerges, taking quick glimpses of the surroundings (the only thing allowed, considering the pace) is that we are dealing with a horror derived from a mysterious cult, which seems to mix the demons of Doom with metaphysical elements such as Lovecraft, between altars mysterious, places dedicated to some ancestral religion and bizarre symbols. It is all a pretext to unleash the ferocious violence that goes on stage from the first seconds of the game. The levels made up of more or less large areas, indoors or outdoors, full of enemies of various types intent on hitting us using different touch or ranged attacks, forcing us to try to dodge the blows and respond with firearms or melee. body. It is a return to the basic elements of the video game as a constant challenge, which requires skill and timing in juggling ourselves in a world characterized by pervasive and oppressive danger, in which survival is always in the balance. A viewfinder in the center of the screen, environments built with a few polygons and enemies at will to be eliminated as quickly as possible: these are the ingredients of the most classic formula in the world, but always perfectly functional. What is striking about Dusk is the speed and fluidity of the action: there is no button for running because the basic movement is already very fast, and this says a lot about the gameplay, all focused on dodging and the speed in eliminating threats, without shields or energy regeneration but with good old medkits to collect around whenever possible. A feature that emerges very clearly is the feeling of damage inflicted, which stands out both when using one of the numerous and varied firearms and in the melee ones, which include swords, scythes and other means capable of inflicting atrocious and heavy blows on enemies .

Simple levels but with construct Dusk starts from a rural village, as in the image, and takes us into a metaphysical nightmare There is a certain logical progression between the three “campaigns” that can be selected at the beginning, with one representing the natural continuation of the other, even if they can be tackled in no particular order. It starts from the outermost sections of a rural village now in the hands of a mysterious sect of cultists to then move on to an industrial section and finally towards crypts and laboratories, in a descent into horror that transforms the settings into an increasingly surreal nightmare. In all of this, there is also a remarkable care in the level design: although at first it all seems simply functional to the fastest and most violent destruction possible, the levels are built with a certain criterion, also filled with features that stimulate exploration such as secret passages, objects to find, “secret technologies”, hidden weapons as well as elements of real environmental narration. The whole always follows the aesthetics extremely low poly which characterizes the game, of course, but the construction of the maps makes the various elements of scenery and passages always quite original, also helping a little sense of direction since a bit of backtracking is also needed to continue. Dusk takes up classic and now obsolete features such as the need to collect certain keys to open specific doors, therefore the careful exploration of the environments becomes essential in order to have the elements to continue, even if everything always happens at super speed. On the other hand, in the general simplicity of the narration, some elements that help build a sort of “lore” in the game are also appreciable, such as the messages written on the walls that help us immerse ourselves in its particular atmospheres.

Nintendo Switch version Dusk offers increasingly strange levels, like this one in the screenshot Dusk is a game built primarily for PC users and the willingness shown by the developers to bring it up Nintendo Switch he also surprised at first. It took some time, as the game arrived on Windows about three years ago, but the result is truly remarkable. From a technical point of view there are no particular differences with the original, obviously, considering the deliberately low level imposed on the graphic complexity. However, there could be doubts about maintaining the same lightning-fast performance that characterized the game on PC, but these have been definitively dispelled: even on Nintendo Switch, Dusk runs very smoothly, at impressive speeds and without missing a beat, keeping the 60 fps, which is of fundamental importance when the enemies also move and attack as obsessed. Considering that the software base is Unity, which often leads to uncertain results on the Nintendo console, the work done by New Blood Interactive is truly commendable, even technically. Also noteworthy is the presence of different options and settings to be changed to customize the experience, such as the FOV slider to change the field of view and various graphic parameters to be adjusted to meet different needs, as well as a significant amount of difficulty levels to select. that actually substantially modify the experience. The only really noticeable difference from the PC version is in the control system: here the Joy-Con emerge a bit as a limiting element, since the high speed of the action is not perfectly associated with the sensitivity and the stroke of the analog sticks, but it is above all a matter of habit, perhaps starting from the most difficult levels. low and then go up. Finally, a special mention should be made for the audio accompaniment, which obviously offers particularly well-chosen metal-style songs, by Andrew Hulshult, author of the soundtracks also for Brutal Doom and Quake Champions.