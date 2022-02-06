Duster, over 2 million units sold: the numbers of success

Crossover look, off-road soul, familiar comfort. With these strengths, it’s no wonder the Dacia Duster has been, since its first day of “life”, one of the major commercial (and non-commercial) successes of the Romanian manufacturer belonging to the Renault group. And just under 12 years after its debut on the market, the “democratic” crossover crosses the finish line of 2 million units sold in over 60 countries around the world.

A vehicle for all tastes

And to say that the initial challenges were certainly not lacking. The objective of the manufacturer based in Mioveni, Romania, was far from obvious: to create a vehicle that, over 10 years ago, was not in any market, which was able to travel on any surface and at any temperature (from snow to desert, from off-road vehicles in the mountains to the streets of the historic centers of large and small cities) and, above all, that it was accessible to anyone’s pockets. A “democratic” vehicle, therefore, that was able to attract the attention of an audience as large as possible.

In short, right from the design stage, the Dacia Duster represented a real challenge for the Romanian company’s engineers and designers. A challenge, however, passed with flying colors: in many markets (including the Italian one), the Duster is among the best-selling compact SUVs, if not the absolute best-selling in the category.

Duster, success in numbers

To produce over two million vehicles in just over 10 years, the Romanian manufacturer redesigned and refurbished it Mioveni plant, not far from the town of Pitesti. Around 1,000 copies are produced here today (one every 63 seconds), subsequently distributed in over 60 countries around the world. If the two million Dusters sold to date were lined up, one after the other, the distance between Helsinki (in Finland) and Ankara (in Turkey) could be covered in both directions. A long crossover snake that cuts Eastern Europe in half.

The success of the Duster, however, is not limited to Eastern Europe. THE better results in terms of sales they are registered in Western European countries. In France over 450 thousand copies have been sold, in Italy nearly 260 thousand, in Germany more than 210,000: almost half of the Dacia Dusters were therefore sold in the three major European car markets. In these three countries (which are also joined by Spain and the United Kingdom) the owners of the Romanian compact SUV are particularly outdoor lovers: the Duster is therefore the ideal companion for outings, walks in the open air and adventures “into the wild” .

At the same time, however, the “democratic” crossover is also appreciated for its agility and the ability to navigate city traffic without major problems. In fact, in the five major European countries over 40% of Duster owners live in the city small, medium and large. A sign that the extreme versatility of the vehicle is one of the real strengths of this model.

An award-winning success

The success among the public is also joined by the appreciation (and awards) of the critics. In fact, in the course of its more than 10 years of life, the Dacia Duster has brought home the beauty of 40 international awards. For example, the compact SUV was awarded Car of the Year in Romania, best SUV in the UK, best family car in Germany and Belgium and many other awards to testify (if still needed) that intuition almost had over a decade ago in Romania it was more than fair.