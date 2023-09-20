Dutch AEX will close this July 19th

There has been continuous volatility in the markets this year. (infobae)

a day without change for them AEXWhich closed with changes on Wednesday, July 19 0.07%Until 775.03 points, He AEX reached the maximum number of 779.19 points and minimum number 774.45 points, trading range for AEX During this day it remained between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) 0.61%,

Regarding last week, AEX notes an increase in 0.9% And it is still increasing in inter-annual terms 9.93%, He AEX is located a 0.5% Below this year’s highest so far (778.93 points) and a 9.52% Above its lowest rating (707.63 points) for the current year.

a stock index An indicator that measures how the value of a given set of assets evolves.So it takes data from different companies or sectors of a market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock exchanges of countries Each of them can be integrated by companies with specific characteristics Such as having similar market capitalization or belonging to the same industry. Additionally, there are some indices that consider only a handful of stocks to determine their value or others that consider hundreds of stocks.

Act as a stock market index Indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, health of the national and global economy and stock investment performance. And shares of one entity. If investors lack confidence, stock prices will decline.

Similarly, they perform the function of measuring Performance of an asset manager and allowing investors to make comparisons between returns and risks; Measuring the performance of a financial asset or building a portfolio.

The use of this type of indicators began in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dow. Observed closely how the price of company shares rose or fell together, so he created two indices: one that included the 20 most important railway companies (as this was the most important industry at the time), as well as 12 of the other Had shares. types of businesses

Nowadays there are various indices and They can be grouped by geographical location, sector, company size or even asset type.For example, the US Nasdaq index is made up of the 100 largest companies that are largely technology related such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ADBE).

Each stock index has its own way of measuring it, but the main component is the market capitalization of each company involved. It is obtained by multiplying the daily value of the bond in the respective stock market by the total shares held in the hands of investors.

Firms listed on stock exchanges are required to do so present a balance Of its creation. The report should be notified every three or six months, as the case may be.

Reading a stock index also involves analyzing its changes over time. Existing indices always start from a fixed value based on security prices on your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it may seem confusing.

If one index adds 500 points in a day, while the other adds only 20, it may appear that the first one has performed better. But, if the first started the day at 30,000 points and the second at 300, it can be assumed that, in percentage terms, the profit for the second was larger.

between Main stock indices in the US Dow Jones Industrial Average, better known as Dow Jones, composed of 30 companies. Similarly, S&P 500Which includes the 500 largest companies of the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, there appears nasdaq 100Which links the 100 largest non-financial firms.

On the other hand, the most important index Europe Are Eurostoxx 50, which covers the 50 most important companies in the Eurozone. On the other end, dax 30the main German index comprising the strongest companies of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; FTSE 100 From the London Stock Exchange; He cac 40 From the Paris Stock Exchange; And this ibex 35From the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asiawe have Nikkei 225, composed of the 225 largest companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. there is also SSE composite index, which can be considered the most notable in China, is composed of the most relevant companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. played the same role hang seung index in Hong Kong and Kospi In South Korea.

talking about Latin AmericaIts with you CPIwhich consists of The 35 most consolidated companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), At least a third of them are part of the wealth of tycoon Carlos Slim.

the second one is Bovespa, composed of the 50 most important companies of the São Paulo Stock Exchange; He Marvel from Argentina; He IPSA From Chile; He msci colcap from Colombia; He IBC Made up of 6 companies from Caracas, Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types of global stock indices as well. MSCI Latin AmericaWhich includes 137 most important companies from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; He MSCI Emerging Markets, composed of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Composed of the 100 most powerful multinational companies on the entire planet.