Dutch family reveals how it safeguards its crypto fortune

A Dutch family that went all-in on Bitcoin (BTC) in 2017 has revealed the secrets to safeguarding their assets, now that the price has risen by about 5,000%: the storage plan includes a number of secret places scattered around. four different continents.

In 2017, when the asset price was just $ 900, the family liquidated all their assets and went all-in on Bitcoin. Now that the value of a single BTC hovers around $ 46,000, they have found themselves with a real fortune!

The patriarch of the family, Didi Taihuttu, explained that he has hidden hardware wallets in several countries, so that you never have to fly very far in case you need access to a cold wallet.

During an interview with CNBC, he revealed that there were two hiding places in Europe, two in Asia, one in South America and a sixth in Australia.

He revealed he didn’t use secret underground bunkers: wallet locations ranged from rental apartments, to friends’ homes, to self-storage sites. “I prefer to live in a decentralized world where I have a responsibility to protect my capital“, he has declared.

Hardware or cold wallets are a popular way to store digital assets “offline”; however, the owner is fully responsible for the private keys and there is no one to turn to in the event of theft or loss. Nic Carter, general partner of Castle Island Ventures and co-founder of Coin Metrics, explained:

“If you want to keep your coins truly out of the reach of the state, you can just keep the private keys yourself. It is the equivalent of burying a gold bar in the garden ”.

An alternative is to use custody services, provided by a number of exchanges such as Coinbase and PayPal. It also seems that Square is working on a hardware wallet for Bitcoin, which is safe but also easy to use for the less experienced.

Just buy $ 50 worth of #Bitcoin every week. In 4 years time you invested $ 10,000 which then probably has a value of 5 x your investment, $ 50,000 !! That’s why DCA is a good solution for people that don’t want to go all in at the green bottom lines like we did ☺️ https://t.co/E79D14MMp5 – ₿ Didi Taihuttu ₿AM (@Diditaihuttu) August 5, 2021

74% of Taihuttu’s cryptocurrencies are held in cold storage, while the rest is available in hot wallets for quick access and trading. It does not use banks, as it fears that it will lose all its assets in the event of the company’s bankruptcy.

However, Taihuttu admitted that making use of centralized cold storage companies would not be a bad idea, as some of them even allow you to transfer assets to descendants in the event of death:

“They have fantastic plans for inheritance. When you die, these companies run that too, and I really think they’re doing a great job. “

The family’s crypto fortune includes Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), and some Litecoin (LTC).