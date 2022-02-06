Dutch gynecologist Jos Beek used his sperm to fertilize patients: at least 21 children

Dutch gynecologist Jos Beek used his sperm to fertilize dozens of women between 1973 and 1978. The patients had resorted to heterologous fertilization. The doctor who died in 2019 would be the father of 21 people.

Dutch gynecologist Jos Beek allegedly used his own sperm to get dozens of women pregnant in the Netherlands between the 1970s and 1980s. Beek, who died in 2019, would be the father of at least 21 children conceived with his sperm without the knowledge of the patients being treated at the hospital where he worked. However, it is suspected that the biological children of the gynecologist are more than those currently identified. The patients turned to Beek for assisted reproduction treatment. Between 1973 and 1998, the man had worked in the Leiderdorp hospital, a few kilometers north of The Hague. During that time he had assisted dozens of couples who were unable to have children. It was he who took care of the heterologous fertilization cycles, the procedure with which couples ask for the use of sperm from an anonymous donor to fertilize the patient’s oocytes.

Last January the Alrjine hospital, which incorporated that of Leiderdrop, commissioned an independent investigation following the requests of the FIOM organization which is responsible for tracing the biological parents of people conceived and born thanks to assisted reproduction. DNA tests on children born with this procedure had shown traces compatible with Beek’s: about 21 people whose biological paternity was the same between 1973 and 1986. According to initial investigations, no one in the hospital was aware of what was happening in those years.

According to what was declared by the hospital staff, in the years in which the gynecologist was operating, assisted reproduction techniques were still in the development phase and there was incomplete and unclear regulation. For this reason, the doctor may have acted undisturbed, using his own sperm to fertilize at least 20 women. The medical records of those decades no longer exist and therefore the hospital asked people affected by assisted reproduction treatments in those years to come for further information.

Beek is not the only Dutch gynecologist involved in a similar affair. In 2020 another Dutch doctor was discovered, Jan Wildschut, who died in 2009, who he had used his own sperm to fertilize 17 women being treated at the clinics in which he had worked. In 2017, an investigation was launched on Jan Karbaat, director of two clinics in Rotterdam between 1964 and 2009, the biological father of at least 75 children.