Dutch WWII resister identified… 77 years after his death

The remains of an unknown person found after the Second World War in a mass grave in front of one of the most notorious Nazi prisons in the Netherlands were identified almost 80 years laterannounced on Saturday a group of researchers.

Dutch civilian and military investigators identified the man as Cornelis Pieter “Kees” Kreukniet, in his 50s, after an investigation located a living relative through a DNA match.

“The victim was eventually identified as Kees Kreuknietshot by a platoon outside Scheveningen prison” to late 1944said Ronald Klomp, president of a foundation based in The Hague that is dedicated to searching for people missing in war.

The search to identify Kreukniet’s remains seems like something out of a detective book. Klomp’s foundation found the name of a clothing store near where Kreukniet lived until he was arrested in The Hague in 1944.

They also traced his name in a so-called “death book” of people who died in Scheveningen prison.

“The book gave pneumonia as the cause of death, but our investigation showed that he was executed by a platoon and thrown into a mass grave,” Klomp told AFP.

Through his clothing and dental records, a unit of the Dutch army dedicated to locating remains of World War II, found one of his relatives and carried out a DNA test, which matched.

The discovery allowed to reconstruct its history. During the war, she printed resistance leaflets in The Hague. But he was arrested when the documents were accidentally delivered to the wrong address. Those who received the papers notified the Nazi secret service, according to the NOS media.

“I’m glad to finally know what happened to my great-uncle,” relative Joop Kreukniet, who donated the DNA, told NOS.

“It’s not a positive story. But it’s a bit of a relief to know what happened there,” Kreukniet said.