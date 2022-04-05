Dutchman Louis van Gaal announced that he has “aggressive” prostate cancer

Louis van Gaal, coach of the Netherlands (REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo)

The Dutch coach Louis van Gaal suffers from prostate cancer since a time ago. The Netherlands coach himself confirmed it this Sunday in a television interview and acknowledged that said illness will not prevent him from directing the Orange in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where it will be the rival of the host, Senegal and Ecuador. I thought I was healthy, but I’m not. express.

The players “don’t know”, Van Gaal, 70, told the RTL channel, adding that he has already undergone 25 irradiation sessions, several of them at night after leading training sessions for the Dutch internationals. “At each concentration as coach of the national team I have had to go out at night to go to the hospital without the players knowing until now. You don’t tell the people you work with because it could influence their decisions,” Van Gaal acknowledged on the television show. Humberto Tan.

“You don’t die of prostate cancer, at least not in 90 percent of cases,” continued the former coach of Ajax, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Münich and Manchester United, among others. “It’s other diseases that kill you,” added the 70-year-old coach who gave details of the disease suffering: “I have a fairly aggressive form and received chemotherapy 25 times. I had preferential treatment at the hospital. They let me in through the back door when I was going on a date and they have treated me wonderfully. I told my friends and family and the fact that nothing came out speaks well for my surroundings.” highlighted the Dutchman.

This April 11, a documentary will be released that will deal with the life of Louis van Gaal and how he copes with his illness. From this revelation and although the 70-year-old coach announced that this will not prevent him from directing the World Cup in Qatar next November, in the Netherlands it is speculated with the possibility that Ronald Koeman assumes in his place if necessary.

On August 4, 2021, Louis van Gaal was confirmed to manage the Netherlands national team for the third time. replacing Frank de Boer, who left the position after the elimination in the round of 16 of the European Championship. The Dutchman was in charge of the Orange a first time between 2000 and 2002, where they failed to qualify for the World Cup, and again between 2012 and 2014, leading the team to third place in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

