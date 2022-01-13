Duties you lose a penalty

At 11 ‘of the first half, Inter immediately demanded a penalty kick. Duties let them play, but the protests (the excessive one by Simone Inzaghi would have been to be warned) of the Nerazzurri seem justified. The contact between Chiellini and Barella was punishable because the Juventus defender only hit the opponent’s leg. The negligence of the intervention could also have been reported by the assistant 1 Bindoni who was close to the point of contact. De Sciglio’s intervention on Dzeko at 34 ‘pt has some similarities with this episode: the Inter striker anticipates the Juventus defender who lands on him. And this time, Duties has no doubts, rightly assigning the extreme punishment.