Duties you lose a penalty
At 11 ‘of the first half, Inter immediately demanded a penalty kick. Duties let them play, but the protests (the excessive one by Simone Inzaghi would have been to be warned) of the Nerazzurri seem justified. The contact between Chiellini and Barella was punishable because the Juventus defender only hit the opponent’s leg. The negligence of the intervention could also have been reported by the assistant 1 Bindoni who was close to the point of contact. De Sciglio’s intervention on Dzeko at 34 ‘pt has some similarities with this episode: the Inter striker anticipates the Juventus defender who lands on him. And this time, Duties has no doubts, rightly assigning the extreme punishment.
Missing yellow cards
On a disciplinary level, some yellow cards are missing. The referee from Rome kept the foul threshold very high, but imprudent interventions, such as Morata’s stomp in the first half or Barella’s 40 ‘pt foul on Alex Sandro, were punished with an automatic yellow card as Doveri then done in extra time with Vidal and Correa. And only in extra time were fouls rightly punished to interrupt promising actions to opponents.