Duvan Zapata leaves Serie A? There is Newcastle’s offer: Atalanta’s response

The Newcastle looks to Italy and focuses on the talents ofAtalanta. The bianconeri like it Duvan Zapata, but not only: Robin Gosens, in fact, would be followed with interest by the Premier League club. The German side who has not seen the pitch since the end of September and could soon say goodbye to Serie A: an offer of 30-35 million euros is ready for him. To these, we must add a proposal for an engagement of 3.5 million euros plus bonuses, more than what he earns in Bergamo.

Chapter Zapata. The other name on Newcastle’s list – let it be known CalcioMercato.com – it is precisely that of the Colombian, who became the priority after Benfica’s choice to pull down the bar for Darwin Nunez. The first offer, 30 million euros, has been returned to the sender, Atalanta do not get rid of their striker easily in the middle of the season, but if Newcastle were to rise to 40-45 the scenario could change. For the former Napoli currently in the pits due to injury, a contract worth 6 million euros per season is ready. At 31 (who will celebrate in April) the contract of life.