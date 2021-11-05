DVB-T2, Mediaset anticipates the switch off? Yes, the MiSE reveals it: the details

Following the start of the broadcasts in MPEG-4, which from 20 October 2021 made it “impossible” for those who do not have an “HD” television or decoder to see some channels, we start to go towards the final switch off to DVB-T2.

Recall that the latter will take place later, due to the postponement immediately, but in reality it is not so long. More precisely, the next important news from that point of view there will be at the beginning of 2022, but there are also those who have decided to anticipate the times. In fact, according to what was reported by the Adige, some interventions relating to the adaptation of the plants will take place already starting from the end of 2021 in some areas of Trentino.

Going further into detail, as confirmed by a note published on the official website of the MiSE, the news related to the switch off for the Regions of Northern Italy, including the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, will be implemented in the period of time from 3 January to March 15, 2022. However, Mediaset has decided to “anticipate the passage of the canals from October to the end of December 2021 in about 30 municipalities in Trentino“.

In conclusion, It is all ready for the definitive switch off to DVB-T2, so much so that the main Italian realities are already starting to “put their hands” on the systems for some areas of the country. In any case, there will certainly be a way to return to the topic and the dates of the switch off when a greater number of people will be involved (even if the aforementioned switch to MPEG-4 broadcasts seems to have already convinced many users to buy new televisions. and decoder).