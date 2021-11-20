DVB-T2 smart TV drops below 200 Euros, it is the lowest historical price!

In addition to the excellent Amazon discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, in the context of the “Black Friday Week” the US giant also offers a DVB-T2 smart TV under 200 Euros, even at its lowest price ever. Which model are we talking about?

The TV in question is the Metz MTC6000 Series, equipped with a 32-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 inches (i.e. only HD), Dolby Digital audio decoder, Android TV 9.0 Pie operating system and, as mentioned at the beginning, support for the DVB-T2 standard for digital terrestrial and DVB-S2 for satellite.

In short, as you can understand from the technical data sheet, it is a particularly economical model of its own, nothing particularly intriguing. However, if it is normally sold for 239.99 euros, for today and until November 29, 2021 it is offered at 179.99 euros. It is in effect the historical minimum price registered on Amazon for this specific model, that is an unmissable offer for those who need a new TV compatible with the latest digital terrestrial standard.

The Seattle-based company manages the sales and shipping free delivery to Prime customers. There is also the possibility to pay the device in 5 monthly installments of 36 Euros per month or, otherwise, with the Cofidis zero rate plan.

