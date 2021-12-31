DVB-T2 TV 2021 for only 135 euros!

Following the announcement of MediaWorld’s RTX Day, let’s go back to deepen the promotional initiatives linked to the well-known chain. More precisely, the time has come to dwell on a ‘offer related to a cheap TV released in 2021.

In fact, the OK Led ODL 24676HN-TB model is now offered for just 134.99 euros through the official MediaWorld website. According to what can be read in this last portal, generally the cost of the product would be 149.99 euros, so it is a 10% discount. In any case, it is interesting to note how a model that has recently arrived on the market is already available at such a low price.

For the rest, the promotion is part of MediaWorld’s Mega Discounts initiative, which will end on December 31, 2021. Put simply, following the publication of this news there will still be relatively few hours to take advantage of the offer.

In short, it could be a not bad opportunity for a certain type of user. Do not get us wrong: clearly these low cost products are aimed at those who do not have too many needs and simply want to view the classic contents related to digital terrestrial (in this regard, obviously there is no lack of DVB-T2 standard support). To be clear, the panel is 24 inches with “only” HD resolution (1366 x 768 pixels). In addition, it refers to a “classic” TV, so smart features are absent.

Despite this, you understand that it can turn out It is difficult to find such a product at such a low cost. On the other hand, even a search on Amazon returns a few televisions under 150 euros.