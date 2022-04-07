DW verifies: there were no ″living bodies″ in Bucha | The World | D.W.

These are some horrifying images that have been circulating since the weekend: a street in Bucha, near kyiv, full of corpses. They don’t wear a uniform. Some are tied. After the publication of the images by the Ukrainian military the April 1st and the april 2international journalists also reported on the dead in Bucha.

The executions of civilians are attributed to retreating Russian soldiers: the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, spoke of “genocide”, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, condemned the “crimes of the Russian armed forces” and the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, expressed his “deep shock”.

At the same time, a shocking accusation is circulating on social networks, fueled by the Russian side: everything is a set-up. The Russian Defense Ministry writes on Telegram that Bucha’s videos are a “staged production and provocation.” The Russian embassy in Germany supports this and considers that Bucha’s photos and videos are “another montage of the kyiv regime for the Western media”, and the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, even affirms that the United States and NATO “commissioned” the recordings to blame Russia.

There is no evidence of a fake

None of the Russian institutions provide evidence for these claims. Pro-Russian accounts pick up the narrative on social media: the corpses are not corpses at all, but actors, and it’s all a big lie. The proof would be a video showing dead bodies on a street in Bucha.

Affirmation: “The ‘corpse’ on the right in the photo is moving his arm,” it statesan user. And other he asks sarcastically: “Dead bodies line the streets, it’s a horror show… but wait, one of them is waving his hand? And another one suddenly stands up? What is really going on here?”

Bucha’s viral video: how a raindrop became a supposed hand movement.

DW verifies: false

In the video shown, there is no corpse waving its hand or standing up suddenly. We have verified both claims and located the scene. This is Yablunska Street, in the south of the city of Bucha. In Google Streetview images from 2015se recognize some buildings from the video, although apparently there has been construction on the street since then. The cars from which the video was taken were moving in a northeasterly direction.

The first claim on the video refers to an alleged hand movement made by a corpse. It refers to a corpse on the right of the image. In fact, something seems to move as the roughly pixelated shot of the corpse approaches, but it’s not a hand.

DW’s image analysis shows: It’s a raindrop on the windshield of the car you’re shooting from. This droplet, moved upwards by the wind, gives the impression of movement in the video. Another version of the video with better resolution clearly shows that it is a drop of water and not the movement of a hand.

The second statement refers to another body that can be seen from the car in which it is filmed. This corpse supposedly got up after the car passed. This would have been briefly visible in the rear view mirror of the car.

In this case, too, it is a misinterpretation. The body remains lying on the ground, as DW was able to determine in video analysis. The movement of the vehicle together with the forward pan of the camera may be an explanation for the misinterpretation. Since exterior mirrors are often curved, the field of vision appears enlarged. In fact, a slowed down playback shows that the body is still on the ground even in the reflection of the rear view mirror.

Bodies apparently dumped in the street since March

An investigation by the New York Times shows even more: satellite images from the US company Maxar show that the bodies had been lying on Yablunska Street since March 19, in some cases even since March 11. The before and after comparison between the satellite images from March 19 and the viral video from April 2 mentioned above shows that the bodies are in exactly the same positions on the road. These images clearly contradict the Russian version that the bodies only appeared after the withdrawal of Russian troops on March 30.

It is not the first time in this war that the alleged war crimes are denied by the Russian side and the evidence of these same crimes is described as false. The Russian ambassador to the UN Security Council, among others, also called the attack on a hospital and maternity clinic in Mariupol a “set-up.”

In fact, the attack and its effects on the civilian population have been documented in detail ever since. The Russian government also did not provide evidence of an alleged falsification of the attack.

More information about the work of our verification team in the Ukraine war: DW verifies.

