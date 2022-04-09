“Dwarf self-conscious”: Alfredo Adame launches again against Omar Chaparro

A few days ago Alfredo Adame became a trend again, after losing a new fight. After that event, the teasing was immediate, as many questioned his alleged skills in martial arts. One of those who made fun of the actor was Omar Chaparro, who made fun of Adame’s “bicycle kicks”.

The comments were made on the program “Al aire”, on Televisa, to which he went to promote his new movie: “And how is he?”; at the end, Omar imitated Adame’s movements, for which he has been the target of jokes.

After that, Alfredo attacked the singer, but it is not the first time, because before they had already had their differences. The controversial former driver assured that Omar is an “envious dwarf”, to which Chaparro replied that perhaps it is envy, because he never learned to do bicycle kicks.

Adame went with everything against Omar Chaparro

But that was not all, because Alfredo assured that he does not know what Omar’s career is: “I don’t know who he is, I only deal with successful guys, like Eugenio Derbez, the Mascabrothers, Adal Ramones; he is a mediocre failure, a dwarf failure, those comments are only made by a failure, ”he commented.

“What is he? Who is he? Is he a clown, a comedian, a comedian, an actor, does he sing, dance? What does he do? He is a failure, a poor devil, without any talent,” he added. When he was a little calmer, he mentioned that he liked Chaparro before, but remembering this, he lost his temper again: “I liked him, but behind those kinds of people there is envy, poison, I am also very good vibe. I didn’t screw him…, I didn’t offend or insult him, I sent him to hell… to his mother, who is different”. Only time will tell if this event becomes one more or there will be a new rivalry.

