dwarves, intolerant! So he shoots zero on “health fanaticism” – Time





“Dwarves, fanatics and intolerant”, Vittorio Sgarbi returns to thunder against “health fanaticism” and the move of Australia, which after days of back and forth in court kicked out the tennis champion Novak Djokovic for the well-known events on the lack of vaccination to play the Australian Open.





“When one day it turns out that it was a right not to get vaccinated, when you see the data on the vaccine contraindications,” you will understand that Djokovic was right, says the art critic and parliamentarian in a video on Facebook. “They treated him as a no vax to be hunted, who cannot take planes that cannot go anywhere”, but there will come a time when “it will be recognized that basic rights have been ignored”.





The tennis player was welcomed to his country, Serbia, with great celebrations. “They celebrated him not because he is their hero but because of his willingness to rebel against questionable laws, such as that for which a healthy man must be vaccinated.” “The right not to be vaccinated must be respected – Sgarbi continues – the Serbs have claimed the right not to be treated as an inferior people by the Australians. When it turns out that the vaccine could be dangerous, then there will be Djokovic’s ransom”.





Sgarbi in the video posted on Facebook (hereinafter or at this link ) speaks of sanitary fanaticism and hateful forms of bullying. “Pro vax fanatics want to impose the vaccine on healthy people, and I say this as a vaccine” is Sgarbi’s reasoning. “Abominable to prevent a sportsman from competing, Djokovic has not been offensive to anyone, he has not limited the rights of others. Nole pride in the free men.”