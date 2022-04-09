Dwayne Haskins dies. What happened to the Pittsburgh Steelers QB?

Midtime Editorial

A terrible news has shaken not only the Pittsburgh Steelersbut to the very NLFafter it was revealed the death of quarterback Dwayne Haskinswho according to different reports lost his life early this Saturday morning after being run over.

It was the journalist from ESPN adam schefter who announced the terrible news, although later was confirmed by the teamalthough without the details of the cause of his death.

The athlete was barely 24 years old and had joined the Steelers prior to the start of the 2021 season, where he was fighting for a place to become a starter in the teaman opportunity that opened up after the withdrawal of Ben Roethlisberger.

“I am devastated and speechless about the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.” mike tomlinhead coach of the Steelers in a statement released on the team’s social media.

Everything indicates that the accident that cost him his life occurred in Floridawhere he had been training throughout the week with his teammates, including Najee Harris, Chase Claypool Y Mitchell Trubisky; even several players had published videos of the practices they had.

Haskins was married with the former player of the Michigan State basketball team, Kalabrya Gondrezickwho will undoubtedly leave a big gap after his sudden departure from this world.

Who was Dwayne Haskins?

The athlete was born on May 3, 1997, in Highland Park, New JerseyUnited States, and was one of the great figures at Ohio Stateeven led them to a Big Ten championship already victory at the Rose Bowl in the 2018 season.

Dwayne he went on to be the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft at Washingtonwhere he spent two seasons. Joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.