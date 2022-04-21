Dwayne Haskins was run over twice: garbage truck and pickup

Midtime Editorial

On April 9, a tragedy occurred in the NFL when it was reported that at the age of 24 Dwayne Haskins died, quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers with a past with the Washington Commanders and a graduate of Ohio State University. Two weeks after the event more details of the death have been revealedas well as a call from his wife to 911.

Dwayne Haskins ran out of gas

While in Florida with some teammates from the Steelers -the team he came looking to keep the starting job after Ben Roethlisberger retired-, the player was hit on a highwaybut now it is known that ran out of gas in your vehicle. This was confirmed from the communication that his wife, Kalabrya Haskins, had with the emergency services to ask them to come help him.

An audio obtained by the medium TMZ Sports reveals that Dwayne Haskins’ spouse reported to 911 that her husband was stranded on Florida’s I-95 freeway and abandoned his vehicle to go for fuel. The desperation of having lost communication with the NFL player invaded her.

“I keep calling him, but he still doesn’t answer. After 10 minutes of calling him, the communication was cut off, it doesn’t work anymore and I had his location. I just want you to go and check if the car is there, if he is okay or if something happened to him” , asked the now widow to the operator.

The 911 response changed Kalabrya Haskins’ life because, although they did not confirm Dwayne’s death, they did inform her that a serious accident had occurred in the same area that she referred to.

“I don’t want to scare you, but I’ll be honest with you. We had an accident on the road, but I can’t confirm if it’s your husband,” they told her.

Dwayne Haskins was run over twice

the british tabloid Daily Mail revealed that in addition to get hit by a garbage truckofficial reason for the death of Dwayne Haskins, a private truck also hit the quarterback graduated from Ohio State.

TMZ Sports added that through a separate call to 911, a woman recounted seeing the moment Haskins was hit by the truck that cost him his life.