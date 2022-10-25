Dwayne Johnson Addresses Henry Cavill After Black Adam

After several years of struggling a little more than the MCU, the DCEU decides to recruit the most bankable of actors to breathe new life. For several days, Dwayne Johnson has played Black Adam in the eponymous film.

A big step for the DC Comics Cinematic Universe as it is of a character very little known to the general public. Suffice to say that we will have to convince the spectators! Fortunately, black adam can count on several major twists.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Attention ! The lines to follow reveal the post-credits scene of black adam. Only continue if you’ve seen the movie (or don’t care, whichever you want).

“Welcome back home! »

In the post-credits scene of black adam, big surprise. The character camped by Dwayne Johnson faces Superman… again embodied by Henry Cavill! A beautiful return that arouses fan excitement with the promise of a summit meeting between the colossi.

Knowing that this meeting was going to make people talk, Dwayne Johnson took advantage of an interview for Entertainment Tonight (via ScreenRant) to send a message to Henry Cavill!