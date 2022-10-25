Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson Addresses Henry Cavill After Black Adam

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

After several years of struggling a little more than the MCU, the DCEU decides to recruit the most bankable of actors to breathe new life. For several days, Dwayne Johnson has played Black Adam in the eponymous film.

A big step for the DC Comics Cinematic Universe as it is of a character very little known to the general public. Suffice to say that we will have to convince the spectators! Fortunately, black adam can count on several major twists.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Attention ! The lines to follow reveal the post-credits scene of black adam. Only continue if you’ve seen the movie (or don’t care, whichever you want).

Read also : The Superman vs Black Adam fight is preparing for the long haul

“Welcome back home! »

In the post-credits scene of black adam, big surprise. The character camped by Dwayne Johnson faces Superman… again embodied by Henry Cavill! A beautiful return that arouses fan excitement with the promise of a summit meeting between the colossi.

Knowing that this meeting was going to make people talk, Dwayne Johnson took advantage of an interview for Entertainment Tonight (via ScreenRant) to send a message to Henry Cavill!

Here is what I can tell you. The objective and initiative of black adam were to build a DC universe introducing the character but also the JSA.

Five new superheroes in one movie. And also, as I’ve always said, we have an ethic […] is that we always put the fans first. The public comes first.

So for years the public has been so passionate. We have established Black Adam as the most powerful force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate, as we all have been, where is [Superman] ? Where is he ?

Well, just like I fought hard for black adam […] We all fought for [le retour de Henry Cavill].

So I’m going to say this: Welcome home! “.

Dwayne Johnson

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

18 times an actor made two movies in one year

9 mins ago

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Is a Mini Kendall Jenner: Photo

10 mins ago

La Nación / Shakira awaits Bad Bunny’s response to collaborate on a song

19 mins ago

Taylor Swift is full of stars for her music video… Jennifer Garner tests a technique to empty pumpkins…

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button