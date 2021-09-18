Dwayne Johnson admitted that he did a lot of research for the film

Jungle Cruise it could open new doors to the powerful entertainment company

Jungle Cruise is the new live-action feature film Disney directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Man on the Train – The Commuter, Black Adam) inspired by the homonymous attraction of amusement parks Walt Disney a bit like the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean. The realization tells of a very special adventure: a group of explorers, escorted by the river captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), I am looking for the Tree of Life even if it will not be easy to go into the Amazon rainforest … In an exclusive interview released by The Rock for CinemaBlend, some very interesting aspects emerged about the actor’s dedication to the project.

Johnson admitted that he did a lot of research for Jungle Cruise as well as having studied the actual attraction in detail, getting to the bottom of the meaning behind the experience. Specifically, here are his words:

I love Disney and going to the Disney Parks, and the first time I got there I was 26. And this was the Park down in Orlando. I was so amazed because I had always dreamed of going there, we never took family vacations when I was a kid. And I finally went, and I fell in love with the carousel just like I fell in love with the park, and years later, we have this amazing opportunity that I’m really grateful for.

The actor then added:

In terms of research, the research was profound. But that was the fun part of making a movie like this, where you can go and you can not just meet the executives in the beginning – this is at a certain level – but then you can spend time with the Imagineers, a very special, very creative, and enter the vaults of Disney. And, you know, you guys might know it or not, but Jungle Cruise was a top priority for Walt [Disney] when he opened the park in 1955, and was the first skipper. So, I mean, it’s pretty cool for us.

Jungle Cruise is written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, JD Payne, Patrick McKay and sees a cast also made up of Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Dani Rovira, Andy Nyman and many others. The production will arrive in theaters on July 28th, while on the 30th of the same month the film will be available for purchase on Disney + with the VIP subscription.

