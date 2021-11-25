Dwayne Johnson after the Rust tragedy: “No more real weapons on the set of the films I produced”

The tragedy that happened on the set of Rust which resulted in the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins rocked the entire Hollywood film industry, opening a new debate on security. He also spoke on the issue Dwayne Johnson during the premiere of his new movie Netflix, Red Notice (Coming to Netflix November 12). Speaking to Variety, the actor admitted that he was particularly shocked by what happened, stating that he will “never again” use real guns on his film and television sets. The films or series made by your company Seven Bucks Productions they will use rubber guns from now on.

“It broke my heart when I read it, I couldn’t believe it” – said the Black Adam star – “I started texting friends here and there to see if it was true. We have lost a life. My heart goes out to his family and everyone who was on set. I’ve known Alec for a long time ”. “I can’t speak for others, but I can tell you that in all the movies we’re doing with Seven Bucks Productions, whatever, movie, TV show that is, we’re not going to use real guns at all. We will use only fake guns from now on. We will then take care of it in post-production, we will not worry about the money to spend “. What we should do in a scenario like this is to learn ”. Johnson then added: “I think there are new protocols and new security measures that we could follow, especially after what happened.”

.@TheRock pledges to end the use of real guns on all Seven Bucks Productions sets, following the death of Halyna Hutchins: “We’re going to switch over to rubber guns. We’re going to take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars. ” https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/owKGyg18m0 – Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

