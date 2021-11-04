News

Dwayne Johnson after the Rust tragedy: “No more real weapons on the set of the films I produced”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

The tragedy that happened on the set of Rust which resulted in the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins shook the entire Hollywood film industry, opening a new debate on security. He also intervened on the question Dwayne Johnson during the premiere of his new movie Netflix, Red Notice (Coming to Netflix November 12). Speaking to Variety, the actor admitted that he was particularly shocked by what happened, stating that he will “never again” use real guns on his film and television sets. The films or series made by your company Seven Bucks Productions they will use rubber guns from now on.

READ ALSO: After the Rust tragedy, no weapons on the set of The Rookie

“It broke my heart when I read it, I couldn’t believe it” – said the Black Adam star – “I started texting friends here and there to see if it was true. We have lost a life. My heart goes out to his family and everyone who was on set. I’ve known Alec for a long time ”.

“I can’t speak for others, but I can tell you that in all of the movies we’re doing with Seven Bucks Productions, whatever, movie, TV show that is, we’re not going to use real guns at all. We will use only fake guns from now on. We will then take care of it in post-production, we will not worry about the money to spend “.

What we should do in a scenario like this is to learn ”. Johnson then added: “I think there are new protocols and new security measures that we could follow, especially after what happened.”

READ ALSO
Red Notice, finally the trailer for the “greatest Netflix movie”


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Met Gala 2021: all the celeb looks on the most fashionable red carpet of the year

September 14, 2021

Murder Mystery, the Netflix film with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston – Magazine

2 weeks ago

Miami: Mayor wants salary in Bitcoin

22 hours ago

Did you recognize this funny guy? For him, every film is a holiday and he has chosen his dog as a best man

September 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button