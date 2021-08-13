Dwayne Johnson again with Pinkerton detective Emily Blunt

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt continue to appear on screens around the world with their latest Jungle Cruise, but the experience must have convinced them to the point of wanting to renew the partnership and announce the next project together. There is talk of a film for Amazon Studios, which would see the first in the role of producer with the second also protagonist, as investigator of the famous Pinkerton agency.

The film – as yet untitled – will be an action adventure built around the figure of Kate Warne, first female investigator of the Pinkerton Detective Agency. A real one Sherlock Holmes able to emerge in a male-dominated industry whose professional skills paved the way for all women of future law enforcement by forever changing the way detective work was done.

To secure the rights of the production, scripted by Charlie Bartlett And Gustin Nash, a real and “highly competitive” auction seems to have taken place. Behind the scenes, even the Ledbury Productions of Blunt with the Seven Bucks Productions by Dwayne Johnson et al Kristina Sorensen Productions.

Warne was the agent who uncovered the plot to assassinate the then president-elect Abraham Lincoln, in 1861. Although the work of the private agency and the legitimacy with which it enforced the law – for a fee – continue to be conflicting judgments. Especially in the case of union and worker clashes, in which, however, it seems that the heroine of the film would not have participated.