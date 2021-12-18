Dwayne Johnson and daughter’s birthday | Cinema

Looking forward to seeingin action in the cinecomic DC Black Adam the actor appeared on Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his 6-year-old daughter.

In the tender post we see the actor carelessly having his daughter painted his face.

Happy birthday Jazzy! My little girl turns six today! Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, self-confident and most of all – full of love and kindness. And a wicked sense of humor! Guess who got it from? I am proud of you, you will always have my support as a father, I will always be here to help guide you through life with my heart and hands. And finally, remember this – your mom Lauren Hashian rocks !! There is no better one. And you won’t be able to refer to and learn from a better woman than her in your life. The best birthday is over, I’ll fly home after work tonight to tuck you in.

Here is the post:

Black Adam will be released on July 29, 2022.

The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.

FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn will produce the project alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. There will be directing Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise.

