Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for Jungle Cruise: “We as Indiana Jones”

The new Disney Jungle Cruise adventure is a fun and exciting ride along the Amazon River with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and an intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. More Indiana Jones or more Beauty and the Beast? We asked the two protagonists of the film at the cinema from July 28th, distributed by Walt Disney Italia, and from July 30th in streaming on Disney + with VIP access. (Service by Eva Carducci)

