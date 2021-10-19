Dwayne Johnson and his little daughter continue to be popular on social media: “Dad is the best!”

For some time Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has started posting on Instagram the cute little curtains of his life as a dad, in which he confesses to his daughter that he is a dinosaride or combs her hair. The actor and former wrestler spends a lot of time with his little girls, and the images are highly rated by his followers.

On the occasion of the Women’s Day, Dwayne Johnson has released a new video, which we can also see in the Instagram post at the bottom of the news. In this case holds in her arms the youngest daughter and tries to teach her to speak, asking her to say the sentences he uttered.

“I’m a great girl”, “I am a smart girl, very clever” the little girl repeats in her own way, along with other phrases of the same tenor. Then The Rock looks around, makes sure the baby’s mother isn’t around and asks her to say: “Dad is the best“. When she also says “mom”, the actor jokingly intervenes: “No, no, you ruined everything!”

The caption of the photo, however, is in line with March 8: “Can you tell awthum gurl all day” writes Dwayne Johnson alluding to the words “awesome girl” crippled by the child. “Knowing you are fantastic is all that matters”. And basically, he concludes, “that declarative MUDDER !!! of hers in the end says it all: her knows who the real boss is. “