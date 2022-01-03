Dwayne Johnson and other stars have fallen for Halle Berry’s joke about getting married

Halle Berry took the fans and even some famous colleague in a nutshell!

The 55-year-old actress shared a slideshow on Instagram with a first photo of her kissing her boyfriend Van Hunt in front of what looks like an altar and wrote in the caption: “Well … it’s official“.

Swiping the second photo, a couple selfie, he added: “It’s 2022“and so the caption read in its entirety becomes:”Well … it’s official, it’s 2022 “.

But whoever stopped at the first slide, thought that she was really married and so in the comments section there are a lot of congratulations and even famous ones, like those of Dwayne Johnson and of Octavia Spencer!

Dwayne Johnson – getty images

Halle Berry returned to Instagram with another selfie with her boyfriend and made it clear once and for all: “We were just having fun on New Year’s Eve! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought. Thanks to everyone for the good wishes anyway, they touched our hearts!“.

Moral: always look at all the photos in a slideshow before commenting!

ph: getty images