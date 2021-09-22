Dwayne Johnson and the broccoli announcing that filming is about to end

Through an edible post on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson reveals how much is missing from the end of the filming of the cinecomic Black Adam of which he is the protagonist.

Dwayne Johnson is pleased to announce, and we to learn, that the filming of Black Adam are about to come to an end. This does not in any way move the release date of the film, scheduled for July 29, 2022, but knowing that everything is going smoothly is a great comfort, especially in these semi-dark times. As usual, the actor has chosen to give the news via Instagram, through a post in which you see a “saucer” rich in fiber and vitamins: stuff of which we would not be able to swallow even a fourth part, but The Rock he is tall and bulky, and he does a lot of exercise.

The actor writes: “It doesn’t sound like much, but this is my Saturday night meal following the leg workout: ground tenderloin, brown rice with broccoli and pineapple (for digestion). With 240-300ml of water. All of my six daily meals are weighted, including water and sodium – as we move into the final three weeks of filming BLACK ADAM. Commit, put whatever is left on your plate and do your best without losing confidence. “

Black Adam, which stars the DC Comics anti-hero created by Otto Binder And CC Beck in 1945 and is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Next to Dwayne Johnson act in the cinecomic Pierce Brosnan in the part of Doctor Fate, then Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone) And Marwan Kenzari. At the moment we don’t know what the costume will look like Black Adam, but chances are he’ll think about it anyway Johnson to show it to us soon, while the hype surrounding the film grows exponentially.

