Dwayne Johnson and the tender Christmas with his mother Ata: this is what he gave her (VIDEO)

At Christmas, Dwayne Johnson’s softer side came out when he handed his mom Ata his present.

Ata Johnson, in fact, spent Christmas with Dwayne Johnson and his family, with his daughters Simone, Jasmine and Tiana, and received a really huge gift from her son, as we see in the video posted on Instagram. To show his great love for his mom, The Rock gave her a brand new Cadillac, a very important gift:

“Today I surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas. She was shocked.”

In addition to the video, the actor posted many photos of his mother after receiving the gift, along with her granddaughters in the car joyful and full of energy. Dwayne Johnson is known for being very generous to his fans and even sang happy birthday to an admirer’s 102-year-old grandmother.

The star comes from quite a large family and has shared so many precious moments with her daughters that she loves to share with the whole world. This gesture towards his mother, whom he loves very much, is not surprising indeed it makes one believe even more in the magic of Christmas.