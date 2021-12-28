News

Dwayne Johnson and the tender Christmas with mom Ata

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Dwayne Johnson and the tender Christmas with his mother Ata: this is what he gave her (VIDEO) (On Tuesday 28 December 2021) TO Christmas the plus side tender from Dwayne Johnson it came out when he delivered his gift to the mom Ata. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spent the Christmas with his family, even with his own mom Ata, to whom he made a special gift making her gasp. Ata Johnson, in fact, he spent the Christmas with Dwayne Johnson and his family, with his daughters Simone, Jasmine and Tiana, and received a really huge gift from their son, as we see in the VIDEO posted on Instagram. To show his great love to mom, The Rock has them gifted a brand new Cadillac, a gift …Read on movieplayer

Advertising


silvertongue77 : @margheisi My friend Federico has three. Tundra, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tyson. – Hey_Matheo : @peterbottom_ basically dwayne johnson but with cabello bonito – browncis1 : Do you think I’m really Dwayne Johnson? – OnlyJavivi : @ mirian_b_00 ahora if she comes look Dwayne johnson uwu – marcantonio_88 : Plot twist: DJ HK is a theme song behind which is hidden Dwayne Johnson who goes to Hong Kong and becomes a whole movie of menar… –







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Dwayne Johnson




Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

competition in the smart contract sector is becoming increasingly fierce

October 7, 2021

Have you seen Eva Green’s twin sister? She produces wines in Tuscany and is very attached to the actress

August 30, 2021

Cardano Rally Up 10% By Investing.com

August 14, 2021

That’s why Facebook will change its name

October 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button