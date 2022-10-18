Dwayne Johnson and Yordi Rosado kiss for the premiere of ‘Black Adam’ – Movie News

Yordi Rosado is known by the Mexican public for his interviews where, for the most part, he gets his guests to talk about emotional issues and break down in tears. In the case of Dwayne Johnson it was not like that, but they ended up kissing for ‘Black Adam’.





After being part of the successful nineties program Another roll with Adal Ramones; Yordi Rosado has become a host both on radio, television and for years, on podcast and YouTube, more famous in Mexico. Especially for his marked style where he leads his guests to talk about emotional issues to the point of breaking into tears.; which was about to happen with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson after his visit to Mexico City as part of the promotion of Black Adam.

As part of his YouTube channel, Rosado shared a conversation with the protagonist of Jumanji: The Next Level, Young Rock Y Red alert, where they recalled some of the most challenging moments in the life of the former WWE wrestler. One of the anecdotes that almost lead to tears Dwayne was when he remembered the financial problems his family had when he was a child, which is why they were evicted and expelled from Hawaii.



YouTube: Yordi Rosado



That time was a hard point in my life. We lived day to day.

“We were evicted because we couldn’t pay our rent. It was $180 a week for rent. We couldn’t pay that for five weeks and eventually got kicked off the island so we had to leave Hawaii.” […] I will never forget my mother, she started to cry and I remember at that moment: ‘I will do everything I can to make sure this never happens to my mother again. I don’t want to see this pain ever again’“.



YouTube: Yordi Rosado



After a series of moving anecdotes, the also actor of Jungle Cruise, Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault Y ballers, ended up shaking Yordi Rosado’s hand and confessing his appreciation. Then there was a kiss on the cheek, for which the interviewer replied: “Let me kiss you too”; This generated a moment between laughs that The Rock finished off: “We kissed!”.

Do not forget that you can already acquire the presale of Black Adam both at Cinépolis and Cinemex. This new bet DC Extended Universe will hit theaters in our country on October 20 and will also feature an all-star cast including Viola Davis, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell, who were present when Dwayne Johnson baptized a baby in the midst of hundreds of people.