Dwayne Johnson announces the release date of the film [FOTO]

The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are very elegant in the first image of Red Notice

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announces to the world the release date of Red Notice, highly anticipated Netflix original action film that boasts three absolute movie stars in the cast! In fact, alongside the former wrestler we also find Ryan Reynolds, face of Deadpool, e Gal Gadot, the new Wonder Woman! The first official image of the film comes along with the news that the film will be released on the streaming service the November 12, 2021.

🚨You’re officially on notice🚨@Netflix‘s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12🔥🌎 FBI’s top profiler.

World’s most wanted art thief.

And the greatest conman the world has never seen…@GalGadot@VancityReynolds#REDNOTICE 🥃 pic.twitter.com/O0mqkYCqGy – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 8, 2021

Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (How do I sell my family, One and a half spy) and produced by Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and the director himself. This is the third collaboration between Johnson and Thurber since Central Intelligence (2016) and Skyscraper (2018). Originally distributed by Universal Pictures, Netflix acquired the distribution rights for the action film on July 8, 2019.

The title of the film refers to a notice published by Interpol listing people wanted for extradition, a global warning to hunt down and catch the most wanted offenders in the world.

The logline of the film reveals that: