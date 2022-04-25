Dwayne Johnson as a couple: who is the actor’s wife?

Facebook

He was born on May 2, 1972 in Hayward, California. Since 1990 that Dwayne Johnson officiates as an actor, success was his only field of definition. Already in 2004, its popularity grew much more. The many fans who follow him through the media and social networks would also like to know about his intimate life. In the rest of this guide, you will be impregnated with said subject relating to the love life of the famous actor Dwayne Johnson.

Who is Dwayne Johnson dating?

The famous actor Dwayne Johnson has formalized only two relationships according to our colleagues from the site parismatch.com. The first is the one he had with a certain Dany Garcia. The two were married on May 3, 1997. From this union was born a daughter named Simone Alexandra (August 14, 2001). This relationship between Dwayne and Dany will eventually end. The following year, after their separation on 1er June 2007, the actor will find love in the arms of another woman. The latter is none other than the named Lauren Hashian. The two lovebirds married discreetly on August 18, 2019 in Hawaii.

Who is Lauren Hashian, Dwayne Johnson’s girlfriend?

Lauren Hashian is a singer-songwriter, born September 8, 1984 in the United States. She is the daughter of Sib Hashian, the former drummer of 1980s rock band Boston. In 2006, the singer met the famous wrestler Dwayne Johnson, nicknamed The Rock. Thanks to the reading of the closermag.fr, we learn that the actor and the singer are now in a relationship. They got together in 2008, a year after Dwayne divorced his ex-wife Dany Garcia. The two lovebirds are now married and parents of two young and beautiful daughters.