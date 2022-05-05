Dwayne Johnson as a superhero: why we will have to wait to see Black Adam – Actus Ciné

Last March, DC announced a salvo of postponements of its future feature films, including Black Adam. Regarding the latter, there is a good reason for this delay, revealed by the producer.

On March 10, DC announced bad news to fans. The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Black Adam were delayed by several months.

Thus, The Flash went from November 2, 2022 to June 15, 2023. As for the aquatic superhero, the continuation of his adventures, which was to take place next December, has been postponed to March 15, 2023.

As for Black Adam, led by Dwayne Johnson, it will finally be released on October 19, 2022 instead of July 27. Producer Hiram Garcia explained this decision at the microphone of The Wrap.

“After the huge and understandable freeze on all filming during the pandemic, productions have struggled to get back on track. Now that the industry is on the mend, there is a bottleneck within effects companies specials”explains Hiram Garcia.

“Obviously, all these superhero movies require a lot of visual effects and the VFX studios are completely overwhelmed with work. I think that’s one of the reasons for the many postponements we’ve seen lately. “concludes the producer.

The big studios are therefore jostling at the gate of the special effects companies, thus creating a real traffic jam. The consequences of the Covid are therefore still very much felt at the heart of the Hollywood system.

In the meantime, there is still good news from DC, Shazam 2 has been brought forward from May 31, 2023 to December 21, 2022. It will thus face Avatar 2, which will be released a week earlier!

Note that Black Adam and Shazam 2 will now be released two months apart (against ten previously), which may allow the second to surf on the potential success of the first, which could raise the sauce with a post-generic scene.