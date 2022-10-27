Dwayne Johnson as anti-hero Black Adam

Black Adam was released on October 12, 2022, in world premiere, in New York.

This film, straight from the DC Comics universe, traces the adventures of a slave played by Dwayne Johnson, who lives in ancient Kahndaq. The Gods entrust him with superpowers which he uses to get revenge. Imprisoned, he is freed from his earthly tomb, five millennia later, ready to exercise his own justice in the modern world.

This very pissed off superhero was a big inspiration to “The Rock”:

“When I read my first Black Adam comic, I discovered a powerful and cool character, a real badass!. And then he had dark skin (…) and all the powers of Superman. He looks like me. That’s why it was so important to me. So I fought for this project for 15 years. And here we are.”

Fans are especially eager to discover Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, one of the most powerful magicians in the DC Universe. Embodying a superhero is a first for the Irish actor. And yet, Pierce Brosnan had already auditioned to play Tim Burton’s Batman, in 1989, but without success. The legendary actor makes a childhood dream come true with “Black Adam”:

“There is such a wealth of stories here. I have always been fascinated by this world, wondering if one day I would be offered to play a superhero. Because I grew up with comics. Batman was my favorite character…”

Actor Aldis Hodge, interprets the role of Hawkman, the fiery leader of the Justice Society of America, one of the legendary characters of the DC universe. For the actor, being part of this blockbuster has been a privilege: “For me, it was really an unforgettable experience to be able to step into the shoes of a character, but also to realize my dreams as an actor. It’s the biggest stage I’ve ever been on, with the best cast. It’s amazing!”

The next DC blockbuster, signed Jaume Collet-Serra, will be released on October 19, 2022.