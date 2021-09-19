Dwayne Johnson asks tourists if they’ve seen Dwayne Johnson (watch funny video)

Dwayne Johnson (The Mummy – The Return, Hercules: the warrior, Jumanji: The Next Level) is one of the highest paid and most sought after actors of the moment. By all known as The Rock, the mammoth third-generation ex-wrestler apparently loves to joke with his fans. If you look at his official Instagram profile, in fact, you will notice how much he likes to interact with them.

In this capacity as a joker character Dwayne Johnson – that next November 13 will be the protagonist of the film Red Notice of the director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Jump Balls – Dodgeball, One and a half spy, How do I sell my family), which will be previewed on the streaming channel Netflix -, was the protagonist in the last hours of one joke against some tourists who wandered around the neighborhood where the actor lives.

Dwayne Johnson, indeed, he was driving his car when, by chance, spotted a star tour bus, that is, those buses that usually offer tourists guided tours in the neighborhoods of celebrities with the hope of being able to meet some stars.

Taking the ball, the actor yes pulls up to the vehicle and, before exchanging a few fleeting chat with the lucky passengers of the bus, giggling to himself he asks them with a great chutzpah: “Hey folks, where can I find The Rock?”.

The Rock’s Instagram profile

The profile Instagram from The Rock is very diverse and, in addition to previews on his future work, the Hollywood star also loves interacting with his fans. publishing funny photos, some ironic videos and the image of his beautiful face while making monogues which he then brings back to the web.

Just in one of these videos The Rock comments on the meeting with the group of tourists, then writing funny phrases in the comments that denote his joyful, cheerful and ironic character:

“Hey guys, do you know where I can find The Rock? ? Stopped next to another tour bus that runs through my neighborhood. It’s good to make people smile this 9/11 weekend ~ things like this are always going to be the best parts of fame. And make sure you guys go and tell all your friends back home that “The Rock is a lot smaller and not that cool in person !!!” ? Good weekend everyone

And what do you think of Dwayne Johnson? Do you like him as an actor? Will you see his next film? Are you curious to know more about the adventures of The Rock? Write us your impressions in the comments!