Dwayne Johnson assures: “Only dummy weapons in the films and series that I am a producer of”

Dwayne Johnson stated that, after the tragedy that occurred on the set of Rust, only the productions of his Seven Bucks Productions will be used on the set fake weapons.

The actor, interviewed by Variety, explained that he was very impressed by the death of Halyna Hutchins and immediately tried to find a solution to the problem.

The Black Adam star stressed that the safety of the actors and crew during the shoot is a priority. Dwayne Johnson therefore assured: “We will use only fake guns from now on. We will then take care of it in post-production, we will not worry about the money to spend“.

The actor reiterated: “We have lost a life. My thoughts are with his family and all the people who were on set. I’ve been with Alec Baldwin for a long time. I can’t speak on behalf of other production companies or studios, but what we should do in a scenario like this is learn“. Johnson then added:”I think there are new protocols and new security measures that we could follow, especially after what happened“.

The investigation into Halyna Hutchins’ death is currently still ongoing to try to clarify what happened on the set and to identify how it was possible to find himself with a weapon loaded with real bullets before the take of the western starring Alec Baldwin. which filming, of course, are currently on hiatus.