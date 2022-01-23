Dwayne Johnson attacks Vin Diesel again

Dwayne Johnson vs Vin Diesel: “He’s a manipulator.” The Rock has reiterated that it does not want to return in the tenth and final chapter of Fast and Furious

There is still maretta between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel. The two stars have been at loggerheads since 2016 due to some disagreements on the set of Fast and Furious 8. Since then The Rock has abandoned the main franchise of the saga, participating only in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

After 6 years, their relationship has not yet healed, far from it.

As reported by Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), in a recent interview with CNN, Dwayne Johnson returned to talk about Vin Diesel, in response to a post addressed to him that the actor had published on Instagram last November .

On that occasion, Vin Diesel had asked his colleague to return for the tenth chapter of Fast and Furious, the last of the saga.

“Little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the Fast 10 finale. As you know, my kids call you Uncle Dwayne. There is no vacation that you spend that they and you do not wish you well … but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo (Paul Wlaker,Ed). I swore achieved the best in the finale, the tenth movie! I say this with love… but you have to introduce yourself, don’t leave the franchise, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny ”.

Johnson had never responded to Diesel’s message, until the recent interview with CNN during which reiterated his firm decision not to return to the latest chapter of Fast and Furious.

“I was very surprised with Vin’s recent post. Last June, I told him directly – and in private – that I wasn’t going back to the franchise. I was firm but friendly with my words and said that I would always support the cast and cheer for the success of the franchise, but that there was no chance I would return. I have also spoken privately with my partners at Universal who have supported me and understand the problem. Vin’s recent public post was an example of her manipulation. I didn’t like that he used his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out. We talked about it months ago and we came to a clear understanding. My goal has always been to end my amazing journey with this amazing “Fast & Furious” franchise with gratitude and gratitude. It is a pity that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the “Fast” universe and its ability to consistently deliver to audiences, and I really wish my former co-stars and crew members good luck and success in the next chapter. ”

