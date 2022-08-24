Dwayne Johnson, avatar of Danny DeVito

With nearly a billion in revenue for a budget of 90 million, it was certain that the remake of “Jumanji”, released in 2017, was going to be entitled to its sequel. And it didn’t take long, since in December 2019 “Jumanji: next level” was released, ultimately bringing in nearly 800 million in greenbacks.

<br />



The challenge of this second film was to manage to keep the formula of the first while renewing it. And the real good idea of ​​this second opus was to change the distribution of avatars. This time, in the game, Dwayne Johnson is the incarnation of Danny DeVito while Kevin Hart is the avatar of Danny Glover, Mel Gibson’s sidekick in “Lethal Weapon”.

Something to renew the chemistry between the different characters, but also the personality of the avatars. Seeing this Dwayne Johnson bulldozer take on Danny DeVito’s facial expressions is worth its weight in peanuts. If we add to that a deluge of special effects, the entertainment is assured, even if it turns out to be sometimes repetitive.

“Jumanji: next level”, August 24, 8:05 p.m., Tipik.