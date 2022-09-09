Dwayne Johnson battles the Justice Society in new trailer

The film black adam from DC continues its promotion with a new trailer that honors the Justice Society.

Now that Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have been postponed to 2023, black adam will be the only DCEU film to hit theaters this year. Between the cancellation of Batgirlthe still unclear issues of The Flash around the Snyderverse and Warner’s cash flow problems, a lot of hope rests on the broad shoulders of Dwayne Johnson. This must open a new mythological pan to strengthen the extended universe and create a new branch, like The Suicide Squad which today forms its own mini-universe with a spin-off on Peacemaker and one on Amanda Waller in preparation.

The one who reigns in the shadows

And speaking of Amanda Waller, the new trailer for the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra revealed that the tyrannical character of Viola Davis will also be involved in the story, even if she should be content with a few appearances. Logically, it is therefore she who should notably serve as a bridge between the new license and the rest of the extended universe (in addition to the probable future meeting between Black Adam and Shazam).

After the series of posters on the various members, the trailer also gives a better overview of all members of the Justice Society of America (known in France as the Justice Society of America), especially their powers and the digital effects pasted on them. As a reminder, Doctor Fate will be played by Pierce Brosnan, Hawkman will be played by Aldis Hodge, Cyclone will be interpreted by Quintessa Swindell, while Noah Centineo will lend his features to Atom Smasher.

Too nice to be mean, too mean to be nice (apparently)

Finally, the new trailer (which as always shows way too much) also explains that Black Adam lay dormant for almost five thousand years after receiving his superhuman powers and strength inherited from the Egyptian gods. His lethal vision of justice and his desire for revenge are opposed to the more peaceful one of the super-heroic team in relation to Waller, who thus wishes to neutralize him. But judging by the pictures, Sabbac, the great villain of the film who shows up for the first timeshould most certainly force both sides to bury the hatchet to fight together.

black adam will be released in French cinemas on October 19.