Dwayne Johnson believes in a Marvel / DC crossover: “We can do it”

Dwayne Johnson, who will make his DCEU debut as Black Adam next year, he’s convinced he can make a crossover happen between the Marvel and DC universes.

DC’s plans regarding the future of the Black Adam character are not yet known, but Johnson could certainly secure a continued presence in the DCEU through crossovers with other great characters, including Wonder Woman (which in the comics was also one of his love interests).

However, Johson seems to have something bigger in mind than just the possibility of Black Adam meeting other characters from his own universe. During the premiere of Red Notice, the new action / thriller from Netflix in which he stars alongside Gal Gadot and also Ryan Reynolds, The Rock was asked about a possible crossover with Wonder Woman, but the actor went much further in his answer.

Talking with Variety, the actor has even hypothesized a crossover between the Marvel and DC universes: “I think there can easily be a crossover between Wonder Woman and Black Adam. We were talking about it today, just with Gal and Ryan. I told them there should be a crossover between the Marvel and DC Universes. We could be the ones to make it happen. We’ll see… we’ll see what happens along the way. “

Everything we know about Black Adam

The full cast of Black Adam, Besides Dwayne Johnson in the role of the anti-hero of the title, it also counts Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) e Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Together with them there will also be Sarah Shahi, who will play Isis, and Marwan Kenzari, who will instead be the main antagonist (although the character has not yet been revealed).

Black Adam, which will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (already behind Jungle Cruise, always with Johnson), he had to face many problems during his troubled development. Furthermore, the Coronavirus pandemic has further complicated things and forced the production of the film to the umpteenth postponement. The film’s release in US theaters is set for July 29, 2022.

The original Warner Bros. project on Shazam! had foreseen the epic clash between the superhero and his nemesis, Black Adam, a solution excluded from the script to devote more attention to the protagonist and his origin story. Apparently, the film on Black Adam it should be inspired by the works of Geoff Johns of the early 2000s.