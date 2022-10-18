Dwayne Johnson: “Black Adam is the most important film of my career” – Actus Ciné

Black Adam, superhero film worn by Dwayne Johnson, will land on October 19 at the cinema. AlloCiné met the 50-year-old actor to discuss this role, “the most important of his entire career”.

After carrying this project for more than 10 years, Dwayne Johnson was finally able to realize his dream: to become Black Adam in the cinema.

For the occasion, AlloCiné met the famous actor, who confided in his way of understanding this role, “most important of his career“, according to him. You can find the interview in the video above.

As a reminder, the story takes us to ancient Kahndaq, where the slave Teth Adam had received superpowers from the gods. But he used it for revenge and ended up in prison. Five millennia later, when he was liberated, he brings his very dark conception of justice to the world.

Refusing to surrender, Teth Adam must face a band of modern-day heroes who make up the Justice Society – Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone – who intend to send him back to prison for eternity.

Will the feature film be independent or will it link to Shazam 2, expected for March 29, 2023? And will Dwayne Johnson totally embrace the darkness of Black Adam, even if it means turning his family star image upside down? The answer is imminent, with the film hitting theaters on October 19.

Interview by Roxanna Bina in Los Angeles on October 10, 2022.