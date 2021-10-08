Dwayne Johnson bought a million dollar mansion

For the second year in a row he was placed by Forbes magazine at number one in the ranking of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, former wrestler, now star of box office action movies like Fast and Furious And Jumanji, in 2020 he pocketed almost 73 million euros, of which about 20 only for Red notice, upcoming thriller on Netflix. So what will it be if he spends 23 millions on a house? And what a home: a villa in the hills of Beverly Hills, more precisely in North Beverly Park, which is the most expensive and exclusive neighborhood in the city, where Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart and Eddie Murphy also live.

The villa that The Rock bought for 23 million euros. The Rock mansion in Beverly Hills

Built in 1993 by one of the Van Halen brothers (Alex, the drummer) and then sold to Paul Reiser, veteran actor of film and TV seen in Aliens And Stanger things, the property – which had been on the market for a few months, at two million euros more than the price snatched by Johnson – is a sort of Mediterranean-style mega-resort, with arcades, gravel paths and expanses of olive trees that do a lot Tuscan countryside (or at least they try). The main building, all towers, loggias and large windows, is 1,700 square meters large, the annex “just” 250; the park, where there is a swimming pool, tennis court and a baseball court (do you want to not have it?), covers 3.6 acres, or about 14,500 square meters. Inside, too, there is everything and more: six bedrooms, eleven bathrooms plus a half bathroom, retro cinema with wood paneling on the walls and Art Deco lamps, recording room, another swimming pool for when it’s cool outside and a fully equipped gym, where The Rock will be able to keep his steel muscles toned and swollen.

The cinema hall in vintage style The Rock mansion in Beverly Hills

Better to get used to residences of a certain level, the good Dwayne will have said, who in a few years could arrive at none other than the White House. From a recent survey, in fact, conducted on a sample of over 30 thousand people, it seems that 46 percent of Americans would be happy to vote for him, while for Angelina Jolie only 30 percent would do it, for Oprah Winfrey 27 percent, for Tom Hanks 22. Nor is this a very remote hypothesis, given that he himself has declared, on several occasions starting from 2016, of wanting to consider a political career. “If that’s what people want, I’ll do it,” he likes to sum up. And it matters little that he has no experience: from Ronald Reagan to Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Donald Trump, American history is teeming with famous people extraneous to politics who have walked straight into the control room. In the last elections, therefore, The Rock supported Joe Biden, but who knows that in the next elections he will not present himself as his opponent. “I’m not sure if the Founding Fathers planned to welcome a six-foot-tall, bald, tattooed, half-black, half-Samoan guy who drinks tequila, drives a pickup truck and uses a fanny pack, into the club,” he wrote. on social media. “But if that happens, it would be an honor for me to serve the American people.” And for us a guaranteed show.

One of the arcades of the building, built in 1993 by the drummer of Van Halen, recalls the Tuscan villas. The Rock mansion in Beverly Hills

Text by Federica Capozzi

All photos have been published by Gente

