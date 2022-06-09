Dwayne Johnson busts out the muscles for Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson plays the big guns for DC with Black Adam. Check out the first trailer.

Fighting, superpowers and scathing replies, this is what visibly awaits the spectators of black adam this autumn. As the release of the film worn by Dwayne Johnson is fast approaching, DC unveils a first trailer in good and due form. Unsurprisingly, The Rock does not lace. The first images are for the moment the opportunity to set the context of this new production, centered on a character still unseen on the big screen.

As a reminder, Black Adam is one of the antagonists of Shazam. A few months before the release of the second part of his adventures in the cinema, DC is therefore preparing the ground with a solo film. The two characters should nevertheless cross paths in the future. It has been rumored for a while now that their reunion will take place during the third installment of the franchise directed by David F. Sandberg.

5,000 years ago, Adam was entrusted with the magical powers of Egyptian gods. Locked up almost immediately, he is awakened from his almost eternal rest to confront the contemporary world. Here he is ready to unleash his vision of justice on our little blue planet.

In the casting, we will obviously find Dwayne Johnson in the skin of the main character. The actor – also a producer – had expressed his desire to play the character almost ten years ago, the project is finally coming to an end. It’s time for viewers to find out what’s inside. However, he will not be alone in front of the camera, since DC and Warner Bros have recruited some famous names from the 7th art.

Pierce Brosnan abandons the impeccable James Bond three-piece to put on the costume of a certain Doctor Fate. Thanks to his telepathic helmet, he can predict the fate of everyone he meets. He also has a mystical connection to Nabu, a powerful mage from ancient Egypt. He should thus use his abilities to channel the destructive rage of Black Adam.

If not, we should find Noah Centineo (To All The Boys) and Quintessa Swindell (trinkets) as Atom Smasher and Cyclone respectively. Aldis Hodge will play Carter Hall aka Hawkman. Comic book readers know that together they form the Justice Society of America, not to be confused with the Justice League.

In theaters this fall

As we said above, it’s a long-term project for DC and Dwayne Johnson. This marathon into the dark rooms is nevertheless coming to an end. After several postponements, the film was finally announced for the October 19 next. This is the first DC film since the breaking wave The Batman ; difficult nevertheless to predict such a success for the moment. We will have to wait a little longer to find out if the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra is definitely worth a look.

If DC has somewhat restored its image with these recent films, like The Batman or The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, the road will be long for the cinematic universe. The troubles behind the scenes are numerous, especially on the side of its leading actors.