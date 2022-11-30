Dwayne Johnson buys all Snickers at Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right this wrong’ of candy thefts

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joked this week that he finally “exorcised that damn chocolate demon” after returning to Hawaii 7-Eleven – where he claimed he used to steal a Snickers “every the days” at the age of 14 – and bought back all the nougat bars.

The ‘Black Adam’ star explained in an Instagram post that his family was ‘broken as hell’ when he lived on the island and for nearly a year when he was 14, he slipped a Snickers from the store as a pre-workout snack.

The actor and former wrestler known as ‘The Rock’ says his family was ‘kicked out of Hawaii’ in 1987 and he’s wanted to come back to ‘right that wrong’ for decades.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 50-year-old asked an employee to call all the Snickers in the store, leaving them on the counter and telling him to give the Snickers to any customers who appeared to want to steal one.

He also tipped the clerk responsible for counting the dozens of bars.

Additionally, he paid for all customer groceries while at 7-Eleven, hitting a bill of $298.

He wrote that he realized the act might seem “silly” to some, but Johnson noted that every time he returned to Hawaii and passed by 7-Eleven, he “always knew” he was. “had to go in and clean every Snickers bar they had – in a good way.

“And as a bonus, it was great fun dealing with everyone who came into 7-11 while I was there. The least I can do considering all the s— I used to steal here,” he added.

Johnson continued: “We can’t change the past and some of the stupid things we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redemptive note of grace to this situation – and maybe put a big smile on a stranger’s face. .”