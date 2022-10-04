Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 20+ Years in Hollywood With Sweet Video

In a sweet and heartfelt video, Dwayne Johnson celebrated his 20+ year career in Hollywood, thanking fans for their continued support over two decades. The actor has starred in a number of high-profile franchises in films such as The Mummy Returns, Moana, and The Fast and the Furious franchise. Johnson will next appear in Black Adam, playing the titular DC Comics anti-hero in the upcoming DC Extended Universe entry.

After rising to prominence as a wrestler through WWE’s Attitude Era under his ring name “The Rock”, Dwayne Johnson began his acting career through TV shows like That ’70s Show and Star Trek: Traveling to the late 90s. However, in 2001 Johnson made his first steps into the Hollywood film industry with 2001’s The Mummy Returns, starring the reincarnation of Mathayus the Scorpion King, a role he would reprise as 2002 The Scorpion King. Since then, Johnson has had an incredibly varied film career, appearing in a wide range of genres such as comedy, sci-fi, action and dramas for a wide range of demographics, becoming a star in the industry. . And after celebrating the recent success of Mummy co-star Brendan Fraser on The Whale, Johnson himself recently received a surprising message that led him to share an emotional message with his audience.

In a video posted to his personal Instagram account, Dwayne Johnson recounted a recent business meeting where venue staff opted to surprise the star with nods to some of his notable projects. However, upon seeing a large mosaic showcasing many of the notable features he starred in, Johnson was inspired to thank his dedicated fans for their support over his 20+ year career. Watch the heartwarming video above:

What’s next for Dwayne Johnson?

After starring as Krypto the Superdog in 2022’s DC League of Super-Pets, Johnson will finally portray Black Adam after just over 15 years of hellish development. Johnson was a key voice in the film’s development after being approached for a role in a potential Shazam! film in 2006. While Shazam! would see major developments in the late 2000s, Warner Bros. intentions to form the DCEU breathed new life into the project, leading to both Shazam! and Black Adam. Johnson will play the titular antihero as he wakes up in the modern world and comes to blows with the Justice Society of America. While Johnson is invested in Black Adam’s future, the actor is also set to star in Prime Video’s seasonal film Red One alongside Chris Evans and Kiernan Shipka, as well as narrate and produce the NBC sitcom Young Rock.

Despite the criticism surrounding his early acting career, Johnson has become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and influential figures. Already well known for his successful wrestling career, the actor defied critics who doubted his decision to become an actor, allowing him to become an incredibly successful star with an extensive presence in pop culture, music and music. struggle, Hollywood to even surprising ventures like an appearance in Fortnite. And after more than two decades, Dwayne Johnson’s heartfelt thanks to those who supported him is a sweet way to celebrate how far he’s come.

Source: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram