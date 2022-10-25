Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Black Adam Viewer Reviews: ‘That’s All That Matters To Me’

The DC film, on the other hand, was poorly received by the press.

Between the opinions of critics and those of the public, there is a wide gap worthy of Jean-Claude Van Damne for black adam. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film worn by Dwayne Johnson only has 39% positive reviews from the press, which earns it a rotten tomato. The fans, themselves, take out the popcorn: 90% of the spectators validate the DC feature film. And for The Rock, that’s the main thing.

On social networks, the star of the film has indeed relayed a special poster with the spectator score of Black Adam, with his well-oiled rhetoric on the importance of the public: “This phenomenal score of 90% for Black Adam is a great reward for many reasons. 15 years old. Thank you all for your love and support. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to me is that people go home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.”

And as the actor points out in another tweet, this is quite simply the highest score of a DC film released in theaters since the Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, who shows him 94%. Just like the Justice League Snyder Cutreleased direct to VOD last year.

It is not uncommon to find such a gap between the opinion of critics and the public on a superhero film, especially for DC productions by Warner Bros. The first Venom thus displays a 30/80, and he ended his career with 856 million receipts at the worldwide box office. black adam took him the lead for his first weekend, although he will no doubt struggle to generate that much money. But a sequel should see the light of day and be started very soon.

