Dwayne Johnson celebrates the success of Red Notice with an incredible gesture

“I wanted to do something big … something massive … something unforgettable for a fan of mine “. These are the words of actor Dwayne Johnson who, to promote the huge success of his new film Netflix, has decided to take part in a surprise special screening of Red Notice held in Los Angeles. The former wrestler, after chatting with the audience, asked a man, a certain Oscar Rodriguez, to get up and follow him into the parking lot, where he was waiting for him. a fantastic surprise.

Dwayne Johnson chose to give his pickup as a gift to his big fan, having been impressed by his moving story. Oscar Rodriguez is in fact a deserving veteran who, with his delicate story, touched the actor deeply. Very socially engaged man, looks after her 75-year-old mother, is the leader of her parish and offers food and support to victims of domestic violence. The Rock says he initially thought of giving him the sports car he drove in Red Notice, one Porche Taycan.

But, after having found the opposition of the famous car manufacturer, the actor has chosen to give up his little girl, tenderly renamed “My Baby”, now owned by Oscar Rodriguez, incredibly excited and incredulous. These are Johnson’s words just before it all unexpectedly happened, very happy with the noble gesture accomplished: “I will give away my personalized pickup as a gift. My little girl… So I gathered some information about the present audience and finally the story of Oscar moved me“.

“Go and enjoy your new pickup, friend! And Merry Christmas to you and your family! “, Continues The Rock, who finally makes fun of turning to the cameras:” It is an honor for me to give a little joy to a boy who probably it deserves a lot more than my van. Now I have to figure out how to get home, because I was left on foot “. The funny video posted on Instagram obviously went around the web, showing the whole world the generosity of the beloved Dwayne Johnson.