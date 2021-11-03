Dwayne Johnson: Christmas Movie Director Unveiled | Cinema

is ready to travel to the North Pole: the director of the newand his sequel will direct the Christmas film withmade by Amazon.

The project, produced by Amazon Studios and Seven Bucks Production, should have the title of Red One, and it should give birth to a new universe.

“We are ready to give you and your families an original global event film”Announced the actor last summer on Instagram. “A reinterpretation of Christmas mythology focused on creating a Universe of Holidays to admire“.

An example of what awaits us? “Think of a mix of Hobbs and Miracle on 34th Street“.

The film will be written by Chris Morgan, author of Fast & Furious 5, 6, 7, 8 and Hobbs & Shaw. Directing a prominent name that Johnson has not yet revealed. Instead, the story is based on an idea by Hiram Garcia, production president of Seven Bucks.

Shooting will start in 2022 with the aim of releasing the film for the 2023 Christmas season.

At the moment no further details are known, but according to the Hollywood Reporter the film could concern Santa Claus and also include external promotional activities involving Amazon for the Christmas period.

