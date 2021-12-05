News

Dwayne Johnson closes Fortnite Chapter 2

One of Hollywood’s highest paid movie stars, Dwayne Johnson alias “The Rock ”, has arrived on Fortnite, finally and inevitably playing exactly the character that fans thought he was: The Foundation. Fans of Fortnite they are very excited about it, as was to be expected.

With armor designed based on Samoan’s signature style family tattoo Dwayne Johnson, the heroic vigilante The Foundation tried to prevent catastrophes from happening at The Zero Point, where a lady is involved, the Cube Queen. The hero thus acts as a link for the transition to the next developments of Fortnite.

The flow of events that sees the presence of Dwayne Johnson constitute the end of Chapter 2 of Fortnite. It all happens in a similar way to the passage from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2: with the island seemingly destroyed and players left floating on an endless sea.

As you can read in this article, Chapter 3 is coming: the introduction of Dwayne Johnson and the announcement later of the collaboration with Spider-Man make us really excited! We hope to have more details soon.

Source: PC Gamer

